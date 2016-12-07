Teen slain in Pasig City

A 17-year-old boy, allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade, was killed by unknown assailant in Pasig City (Metro Manila) past midnight on Tuesday. Emmanuel Lorica of Barangay Rosario was sleeping in a makeshift shelter beside a basketball court when a lone gunman barged in and fired shots at him. Lorica sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the head and body which caused his death. The suspect immediately fled after the incident. Police recovered several empty shells of unknown firearm caliber at the crime scene.