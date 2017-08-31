Teen stars vie for a place in global pop group

‘American Idol producer searches the world for Now United

Star Magic artists AC Bonifacio, Jane de Leon, Ylona Garcia and Bailey May left for Los Angeles, California on August 26 after being selected as finalists to vie for a slot in an upcoming global pop group called Now United.

The four official Philippine representatives were selected by Now United creator and “American Idol” producer Simon Fuller to join the 46 other finalists from around the globe for a weeklong’s worth of dance, vocal, styling and social media workshops.

Bonifacio, de Leon, Garcia and May bested fellow artists in the ABS-CBN talent management group who also auditioned for the Now United committee.

“I didn’t expect this kasi I can sing but I’m not a singer and dumating sa point na nagka-shortlist. Nagulat ulit ako kasi nakapasok ulit ako. Tapos nag-submit na kami ng dance cover. Ayun hindi ko inexpect na napili ako kasama ang apat,” de Leon just before flying out to LA. The pretty teener rose to fame as part of “Its Showtime’s” all-female dance group, GirlTrends.

But for all of them, it is more than a dream come true to be able to represent the country on a global platform.

Garcia, who rose to fame as a “Pinoy Big Brother 737” housemate, said, “Sabi nila you should make sure that you life is worth being told so I want to make sure that mine is going to be a good one. It’s also my dream to make it in America, not just for myself but also to represent the Philippines and it’s also for my friends and family.”

Meanwhile, Bonifacio may be the youngest among the four, but she is confident she has something to offer the talent bootcamp. This youngste rose to fame as one-half of “Dance Kids” winning team Lucky Aces.

“Siguro yung dance ang mai-bibigay ko because I’m really passionate about it. I’m going to give it my all,” she promised.

Last but not the least, May rounds up Team Philippines, as the only male representative. Despite this, the Filipino-British teen star from “Pinoy Big Brother 737” is not about to rest easy during their trainings.

“I’m very determined and I’m mentally stable. I’ve envisioned my future. I’ve envisioned it before and it’s already happening and this is the same,” he said.

After the training, the best of the best—11 in total—will be immediately be selected as official members of Now United.

Rather than compete with each other, the four teeners vowed to support one another, no matter who makes the cut.

“Ang samin lang, gagawin namin namin ang best namin to represent the Philippines and Star Magic,” de Leon averred.

All participants of the weeklong will return to their respective countries after selection. Those chosen to be part of the pop group will only be required to return to the US in January 2018 to begin preparations for a world tour.