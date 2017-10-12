Teen victim of Rizal robbery-slay buried

One of the two victims in the brutal slay of two college students in Barangay San Jose in Rodriguez, Rizal was laid to rest Wednesday morning at La Loma Catholic Cemetery.

John Vincent Umiten, 21 and his girlfriend Charmaine Villarias, 19, were found dead by the security guards of Amityville Subdivision last week. Their hands were tied, and their bodies bore stab wounds, which, according to the police, was the cause of their death.

Umiten’s parents appealed to the police to help them get justice for the death of their son. They also asked for the help of authorities because the body of Villarias was still in the morgue.

School officials of Colegio de Montalban, where the victims studied, expressed outrage over the brutal killing of their students.

“We are in a state of mourning and we are in a state of shock. We have been crying for justice but justice will never bring their lives back,” said the college dean.

Supt. Hector Grijaldo, chief of police of Rodriguez, said investigators were looking at robbery as a motive for the killings.

“Their cellphones were missing,” Grijaldo said.