    Teener killed in ParaÑaque

    A robbery-snatching suspect was shot dead by a gunman in a motorcycle on Friday night in Parañaque City (Metro Manila). Senior Supt. Jose Carumba, Parañaque City police chief, said victim Lance Hormigos, 17, was in front of a bakery along Bagong Silang Street in Barangay Baclaran when the gunman shot him twice at about 10 p.m. The suspect fled on a motorcycle driven by a waiting companion. Carumba said Hormigos has been previously arrested and detained for snatching.

