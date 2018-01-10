Teener shot dead in Caloocan

A TEENAGER was killed while his companion was seriously wounded by a lone gunman shortly after midnight on Wednesday in Caloocan City. Police said Angelo Palaypon, of Barangay Wawa III, Rosario, Cavite, died on the spot from bullet wounds, while his companion, Johnlimar Vargas, 21, of Area D. Barangay 178 Camarin, Caloocan City was treated at Dr Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound. Senior Police Officer 1 Waldin Francisco and Police Officer 1 Dennis Cano said the victims were standing along Lapu-Lapu Street in Barangay 178 waiting for their friends at about 12:47 a.m. when four men passed by. After a few seconds, one of them returned with a firearm and shot the victims repeatedly then fled on foot.