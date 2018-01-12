Teens arrested for rape in Paranaque

POLICE have arrested teenage boys for allegedly raping a female friend during a drinking spree in Paranaque City.



Police Superintendent Jenny Tecson, spokesperson of the Southern Police District, said that the alleged rape transpired at about 8 p.m. on January 9 at an abandoned shanty at San Juan de Coastal in Barangay San Dionisio Paranaque City.



The victim was identified as one Krystal Suarez, 18, single, student and resident of Phase 1B Kuliglig Sitio Santo Nino, Barangay San Dionisio.



Meanwhile, the suspects were identified as Jerome Solde, 18, single, jobless and Arc Gabriel Agunat, 17, single. Both are residents of San Juan de Coastal Barangay San Dionisio.



Initial investigation showed that the victim and the suspects were engaged in a drinking spree.

After Suarez fell unconscious, one of the suspects brought her to a room and raped her, while his cohorts served as lookouts.



After the incident, the suspects let the victim left the place until she was rescued by the patrolling mobile of Paranaque City Police.



The suspects were apprehended on Thursday in a follow-up operation by joint elements of PCP 4 and Barangay Womens and Children Desk and were positively identified by the victim.



The victim was brought to the Philippine General Hospital for examination. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ





