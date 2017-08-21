Teen’s death by police hand ‘treacherous’–Acosta

THE family of a teen who was killed during an anti-criminality police operation in Caloocan City last week would file a murder case against his attackers after an autopsy of his remains showed that the manner in which he was killed was “treacherous”, according to government lawyer Persida Acosta.

“Magpa-file po ng murder ang family,” said Acosta, head of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), in an interview during her visit, together with forensic experts, to the wake of Kian De los Santos in Barangay 160 in Caloocan City.

After a four-hour autopsy performed on de los Santos. Acosta said that initial results showed that the 17-year-old sustained two gunshot wounds in the head and a “treacherous wound” in the back.

She said that based on the “fatal” injuries de los Santos had sustained, the case could not be considered a homicide.

De los Santos was one of close to 100 fatalities in the police operations against criminality last week.

Police claimed that de los Santos, a senior high school who wanted to become a policeman, was an alleged “drug courier”. This was denies by his parents.

Witnesses said that on the night of the Aug. 16 raid in Caloocan, de los Santos was heard pleading for his life before police allegedly gave him a gun and told him to flee.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed de los Santos being dragged to an area where police supposedly shot him.