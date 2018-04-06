Teenybopper idol with a lot of attitude

The actor started his career as a teenybopper idol (TI), paired with an equally popular teenage actress (TA) during their time. They did a number of blockbuster movies, capitalizing on their youthful charm. Back then, however, there were no clear signs whether TI had the chops to emerge as a capable dramatic actor.

What was worse, TI earned the ire of an award-winning director even before he was able to prove anything. Story goes that the director told TI he had to do a “delicate scene,” explaining its importance in the movie as whole. They agreed with TI promising he’d act it out following the director’s instructions.

But when time came for the shoot, TI suddenly refused to do it, naturally irritating the director. He had a whole lot of attitude that the multi-awarded director vowed never to work with him again.