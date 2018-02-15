Telcos can only put radios on common towers – NTC

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has the authority to order PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom to install their radios only on common towers despite their legislative franchises, a government official said on Wednesday.

Businessman and Presidential Adviser on Economic Affairs and Information Technology Ramon “RJ” Jacinto told

The Manila Times that while Congress “empowers” telecommunications companies (telcos) to set up their own networks, this “mainly means radios and other equipment.”

“Theirs is a highly regulated industry, and NTC already mandates them where to put their radios,” in this case a common tower, Jacinto said.

This would “not preclude them from building their own network of radios” on it, he added.

The government’s proposed policy on common towers—which can accommodate three to four telcos—seeks to address the so-called duopoly’s problem of deploying more of their own towers, according to Jacinto.

“Globe and [PLDT subsidiary Smart Communications’] track record has shown that they have failed to [serve]the people, and the excuse given is [that]they cannot put up towers,” he said.

Both telcos have blamed red tape for their failure to secure permits to build towers.

The Philippines has fewer than 20,000 cell sites, which are not enough to serve its 100-million population and meet rising demand for data.

If the policy is implemented, these sites would increase to 50,000.

This is a “win-win solution,” Jacinto said, as the companies can “extract the heavy investments in towers and use the money to improve their service by upgrading their radios.”

Jacinto’s statement came after Globe legal counsel Froilan Castelo said the legal basis for the government’s common tower policy is “doubtful,” given the telcos’ franchises.

“The legality of it is really doubtful. One, you are creating a monopoly, and [that]is frowned upon in our existing laws,” Castelo said in an interview.

“Two, we are authorized by Congress to put up our own networks [and]cell sites. We are empowered by Congress, and that’s an act of Congress and only Congress can amend our franchise,” he added.

“It’s really natural for entities like us to have our own network, because we have our own brand of service and unique way of serving our customers and offering services,” the Globe official said.