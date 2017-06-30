Telcos must be customer-centered, not product-centered – AsiaInfo

Shanghai, China: Telecommunication companies will be facing tougher competition in the next five years as a result of digitalization of people’s lifestyles, making it imperative for these companies to evolve as the market changes, the head of global IT software solutions and service provider AsiaInfo said.

“We need to provide crucial services for customers. We have to evolve into the future,” AsiaInfo chairman Edward Tian said in a speech on Wednesday at the Mobile World Congress here organized by the GSM Association.

For this reason, telecommunication companies should start shifting from being a product-centered operator to a customer-centered operator, Tian said.

“You have to feel the pulse of your customers,” he said.

Tian noted how ride-booking application Uber and board-and-lodging applications are able to accommodate customers’ needs through the use of telecommunications despite the absence of a physical central office.

Citing another example, Tian said, “Airbnb is an operator which knows the customers’ needs. Uber does not have a physical structure but they know your need.”

“We should not undervalue the traditional telco operator, but we should be able to connect with each other,” he said.

Tian encourages these companies to change their mindset as the world changes.

Although Filipinos have adapted to the shifting digital landscape and continuously changing apps, such as book-riding and online shopping, slow internet connection remains a problem in the Philippines.

According to the UN Broadband Commission, the Philippines, compared with its global peers, has ranked 110th in terms of fixed broadband market penetration, 89th in mobile broadband penetration, 64th in percentages of households with internet, and 111th in percentages of individuals with internet.

However, the government recently established the Department of Information and Communication Technology to address growing issues of slow internet connection through the National Broadband Plan.

Aside from the department’s efforts to make free Wifi available nationwide, starting on the main EDSA thoroughfare, the department said the Philippines also aims to have a minimum of 2.0 mbps for an entry-level broadband connection to the internet and provide at least 10 mbps to cover households by 2020.