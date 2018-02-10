Telcos must not meddle with cell tower firms – govt

TELECOMMUNICATIONS players may not put up or have a stake in the proposed independent cellular tower providers, a government official said.

Presidential Adviser on Economic Affairs and Information Technology Ramon Jacinto said that once a telecom player owns a share in a tower company or companies, that tower company will no longer be considered independent.

“Allowing it to own equity gives it undue influence over the smaller players and would give them leverage to influence the policies and management of the independent tower company,” Jacinto said in a statement on Thursday night.

This was in reaction to Globe Telecom’s announcement on the same day that it was in talks with third parties for the creation of an independent tower company to help speed up the build and deployment of cellular towers in the Philippines. Globe did not say who the parties were.

Jacinto also said the idea of an independent tower company was to free the telecommunications company from the burden of investing in building towers.

The policy, he added, urges the telcos to focus on bolstering their networks to deliver better services to Filipino consumers, particularly those located in underserved areas which the so-called duopoly of PLDT Inc. and Globe has “failed to serve.”

The Duterte administration announced a plan to implement a common tower policy in January this year in a bid to ramp up the deployment of cell sites with the help of private firms.

Jacinto earlier said the country only has 16,000 towers, which are not enough to serve the Philippines’ population of 100 million people.

This number, he noted, proves that the existing telcos cannot build enough towers.

PLDT and Globe have long blamed red tape in securing permits for the huge backlog in cell towers, stressing this hinders them from fast-tracking the establishment of such towers.

Jacinto urged the telcos to wait for the official guidelines for the said policy.