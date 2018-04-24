Telcos soon required to send load advisories

THE National Telecommunication Commission (NTC) will issued a memorandum circular by June this year requiring all telecommunication companies to send load balance advisories to their prepaid mobile subscribers to address complain1ts about “vanishing load.”

“The purpose of this is to minimize if not eliminate this issue (of vanishing load). Because if everyday you know your load balance and suddenly it disappears, then you can file a complaint right away,” NTC Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios said on the sidelines of the Senate public hearing on the implementation of government’s rules and regulations in protecting prepaid mobile credit consumers.

The NTC move stemmed from the suggestion of Sen. Paolo Benigno Aqunio 4th for telcos Globe and PLDT-Smart to send everyday load balance notification.

“That’s what we will place in the MC (memorandum circular). Everyday the subscribers shall be informed of their load balances,” Cabarios said.

Aquino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, said one of the solutions to the problem of vanishing load is for prepaid mobile users to receive everyday their load balance.

“I think that is important—that subscribers know how much more if left in their prepaid load so that if they notice unauthorized deduction, they can complain immediately,” he said in an interview.

“The NTC has committed to a memorandom circular by June or July. And we will see to it that they will issue a circular to resolve this vanishing load,” Aquino added.

Asked whether the daily load balance advisory will give the telcos additional operation cost, Cabarios said, “No. Their system is designed to handle texts everyday. Last time it was estimated two billion texts a day. But it was reduced to about billion due to data usage.”

He noted that the NTC received a total of 4,850 complaints in 2017, of which 167 involved vanishing load.

“Maliit siya (It’s a small number). But, it concerns (prepaid cellphone) load anyway. We receive an average of 14 complaints every month such as poor service, billing complaints. There are many categories of complaints,” the NTC official added.