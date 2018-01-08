Telcos suspend mobile services in Quiapo for Black Nazarene procession

TELECOM giants Globe and Smart announced they would temporarily suspend mobile services in some parts of Metro Manila and Cavite province on Tuesday for the Black Nazarene procession.

“In compliance with a directive from the National Telecommunications Commission, Globe Telecom will temporarily suspend mobile services within the immediate vicinity of [the]Black Nazarene procession,” Globe general counsel Froilan Castelo said.

Globe users in the areas affected by the service suspension would not be able to access call, text and mobile data while the suspension is in effect, Castelo noted.

Castelo said this announcement was done following the instruction of the Philippine National Police through the NTC to shutdown its network cell sites.

Smart also announced it would comply with NTC’s request and will suspend wireless services for the religious event.

Both companies said that the disruption of services will start at 5 a.m. and will end once the image of the Black Nazarene returns to the Quiapo Church at about midnight on Wednesday.

In a text message to subscribers, Globe said the affected areas would be Manila, Caloocan, Makati, Mandaluyong, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Pasay, Pasig, Quezon City, San Juan, Taguig, Imus in Cavite and Binangonan in Rizal. LISBET K. ESMAEL