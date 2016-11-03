Temporary lockdown at US naval base in Japan

TOKYO: A US military base in southern Japan went into a brief lockdown Thursday following reports of gunshot, but declared “all clear” after finding no evidence that shots were fired.

“On November 3, 2016, at 9:33 am (0033 GMT) security received a report of gunshots heard inside building 141… The building was evacuated,” Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Japan said in a Facebook post.

“All clear, lockdown has been lifted. No evidence of shots fired or an active shooter,” it said shortly afterwards, adding that no injuries had been reported. AFP

