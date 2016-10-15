Temporary transfer angers Pampanga market vendors

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga: A group of market vendors are up in arms against the plan of the city government to transfer them temporarily to a new site to give way to the renovation of a portion of Pampang Market here.

The city government had planned to demolish the meat section of the Pampang Market. The buyers get wet when rains pour because the roof has several holes. The market is the oldest and biggest public market in the city.

The group said the stalls in the relocation site are small and not orderly. The vendors assembled at an open space of the market to ventilate their opposition to the plan. “Kami pa ang gagastos sa pagawa ng bubong o tolda [We will be the ones who will spend for the construction of roofings or tents],” the vendors complained.

Angela Dizon the Angeles city market administrator said the renovation would cost P50 million for which the city government secured a loan from a bank. “The money, however, will be forfeited and returned if it will not be used at the proper time and we are running out of time already,” Dizon added.

According to Dizon, the renovation will take about six months. “Kukunin uli ng bangko yan kapag di pa nagagamit. Kapag nangyari ang ganon mahihirapan at magtatagal bago tayo makautang uli. Samantalahin na natin yan habang nandyan pa yan [The bank will take possession of the property if it is not utilized. If that happens, it will take a long time and be difficult for us to borrow again. So let us take advantage of the opportunity while it is there],” she said.

The market administrator clarified that the demolition and subsequent renovation will affect only the meat section of the market.

Meanwhile, Alice Cortez, president of the Angeles City Public Market Stallholders and Vendors Association said the organization, which is the only market association in the city recognized by the city government, is for the immediate implementation of the city government’s plan to renovate the meat section.

She appealed to fellow vendors thus, “magtiis muna tayo pansamantala lang naman yan [let us take some sacrifices for this is only temporary],”