Tempting the mundane for the urbane

Tired of the usual pickup-based SUV? Try this. For a little bit more post TRAIN, you get more agility without sacrificing your ambitions for more space.

Every car company wants to have absolute market coverage, i.e. a model for every niche, sub-niche, pseudo-niche and in-between niches. In the premium-luxury sector, the battle of niche comeuppance has been a four-cornered fight between Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus but this time Audi has the other three beaten in the B-segment SUV/crossover. Categorically, this Q2 slots below the A3/Q3 segment, lower down the scale to a Mercedes GLK, MINI Countryman or BMW X1. But upon closer association, the Q2 is more like the alter ego of the five-door A3 Sportback, beating the A3 with a bit more spatial height and width.

If Audi’s script is to be followed, this is how it should unravel in the D-segment: the A4 as the sedan with the Q5 as the SUV of the A4. The A6 ascends to the Q7 when one needs a SUV of the A6’s size. But then is the “quo vadis” A3/Q3 supposed to be for the C-segment? The Q3 was the entry-level SUV but now that the Q2 is around, the Q3 goes up a notch, even it the Q2 isn’t all that dwarfed by the Q3.

The Q2 ushers Audi’s new series styling that apes Russian “Matryoshka” stacking dolls — the same family “look” varying only in height, length and width. As Hyundai and Mazda develop their own five- or six-point/cornered plus two oblique arc front grilles, the Q2 shows Audi’s more pronounced and distinguished eight points/corners. Credit or blame the newish EU regulations that have stomped down on sharper aerodynamic “shovel” noses in favor of more upright grilles, meant to prevent launching pedestrians airborne in the event of a collision.

The “coupe-hatchback” roofline, plunging towards the rear, reminds one of the ‘90s Citroen Zx. (Those who spent time in Guangdong province during that decade should be familiar with this people’s daily commute car as the French carmaker attempted to make the Zx Guandong’s own.) Not to be missed are the Audi givens: large diameter alloy wheels in prominent wheel arches at every corner, muscular belt line and lots of glass. If the Q3 is the last of the current Audi family look, then the Q2 introduces the next look. Take note of the wheel arch “shoulders”, a throwback hint to the “tarmac” fender blisters of the original Audi Quattro rallye-winning machine of the ‘80s. The rear cuboid tail lights depart from the usual elongated slit LED lamps. Audi joins the avant garde with the “floating roof” trend by applying contrast panels to both rear quarter “D” pillars. Unlike the Q5 that splits hairs with the Mercedes Benz GLK (and its VAG stablemates, the Tiguan and Macan), the Q2 now waits for Mercedes, BMW and Lexus.

Being an early adopter of TFT tablet LCD video display technology, all Audis in future will be available with the Audi TT’s Virtual Cockpit where the binnacle display can change from a conventional tacho/speedo set to superimposed vehicle vital signs on an interactive navigation map. Apple car play and Android Auto smartphone interface is by USB. The MMI video display floats above the console, triggered by thumbwheel. Like other French and German marques, Audi has reduced the number of knobs, stalks and switches, transferring secondary infotainment functions to the digital menu. The Q2 carries the eyeball vents of the A1 and the Q3. In the dash department, the Q2 does the Q3 one better: a brushed light alloy insert beats the Q3’s austere all black dash look.

The Q2 urban SUV addressees the utilitarian needs of the 21st century. With 405 liters of trunk space, it is only 15 liters shy of the Q3’s volumetric capacity. This is the raison d’etre of the sustained growth of the SUV/crossover segment. Instead of delivering car interior living space by longer floors with more supine seating, the urban SUV shape serves more space by going upward; though shorter, the Q2 trunk cargo space is taller. Compare the Q2 with the A3 Sportback. Q2 passengers are treated to a taller cube than the A3.

Despite its nous in technology, Audi maintains influence in the world of art by being a prime mover of Art Basel, Miami. Leading-edge design has been a core value ever since the days of Bauhaus in the 1930s and up to the 21st century styling revolution led by JC Mays before he transferred to Ford. The Audi Q2 is not only an ingenious space-saver but also a worthy “active” living sculpture to occupy a porte cochere or garage as display plinth. All this Art Basel is evident once inside. Observe the interior illumination, both artificial and ambient. The gradient of light to dark, color to non-color, shine to matte. Audi is one of the few carmakers that can make hard plastic look touchy-feely. At this spec level, only the four-way lumbar support is by push button while rake, height, angle are either by lever or handwheel. The touch-swipe dome lights are such a pleasant surprise. And the unpleasant surprise? Audi, what happened to your usual spring-cushioned seats?

Audi’s expertise in harnessing power from the three-cylinder one-liter TFSI petrol engine works magic on its slightly-bigger-than-kei-car displacement. The Q2’s eager gear changing is via Audi’s familiar seven-speed DSG dual clutch transmission. Expect 0-100 times approximating 10.10 secs. from 114 bhp propelling 1,316 kgs. If not doing Vmax runs to 195.0 km/h, extra-urban driving, gently gently, yields a responsible and parsimonious 13.21 kms/L. In urban warfare driving, the quick spinning turbo TFSI flies with aplomb, like all turbos, and expect a drastic reduction in kms covered per liters consumed. Engaged in fun mode, the engine punches through the power band quickly and cleanly. This punch doesn’t even feel blunted when you get to higher highway speeds. Besides, if more aggression is needed, the paddle shifters are a thumb flick away. Time to enjoy the pleasing climbing crescendo from the three-pots.

From any Audi suspension expect alert agility, total body control and 110 percent assured stability. Based on VW’s MQB platform of the future, its NVH and coarse road shock absorption are already a tough act to follow even for segments bigger and heavier than the Q2. And yet tactile feel is never lost despite the sense of isolation from the violent world without and despite electromechanical steering assist. Like the impressive Q5 launched eight years ago, the Q2’s comfy ride belies the road holding that lurks beneath. This road tester has always expressed a very high regard for Peugeot suspensions; miraculously achieved on ordinary torsion beam rear axles. Audi’s A3, Q3 and Q2 have drawn even with the French. That extra bit of width to the track keeps the Q2’s handling at par with the lower and longer A3 sportback, which maybe the Q2’s only immediate and worthy competitor. All this, smothered with design detail that fascinates as much as the first time, makes for an appealing package that costs, post TRAIN, just 30 percent more than the generic LCV chassis-based Thai-made SUV.

Audi does not have to strain to outclass the mass of SUV/crossover offerings but then the automaker is up against three determined premium/luxury rivals who fight tooth and nail to gain an advantage, no matter how microscopic or short-lived. The Audi Q2, upmarket as it is, doesn’t give up much in space vs. popular pick up-based SUVs. It should, emphasis on should, make it even more appealing for down-to-earth types with down-to-earth budgets. Then the 150hp 2.0-liter diesel variant, which can max to 210.0 km/h and get to 100km/h from a standstill in 8.1 seconds, will then be downright tempting.

Tito F. HERMOSO is Autoindustriya’s INSIDE MAN.

Send comments to tfhermoso@yahoo.com