Ten-man Rennes frustrates misfiring Lyon

PARIS: Firmin Mubele struck a fine late equaliser as Rennes held Lyon to a 1-1 draw in Ligue 1 on Sunday (Monday in Manila) despite playing 85 minutes with 10 men.

Ramy Bensebaini was sent off with just five minutes played at Roazhon Park after handling Sergi Darder’s goal-bound shot.

Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil diverted Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty onto the post, although Lyon eventually opened the scoring through Maxwel Cornet on 52 minutes.

But substitute Mubele lashed in from the edge of the area nine minutes from time, and Rennes nearly snatched all three points as Sanjin Prcic fired into the side netting after following up his initial strike.

“Taking everything into account, we should have picked up three points. So yes, this draw is like a defeat,” groaned Lyon coach Bruno Genesio.

“It’s a match that sums up our season well. With what we showed today, we don’t deserve to be fighting for the top three.”

Lyon are fourth in the table and 13 points behind Nice in the final Champions League spot with just eight games left to play.

Nice could increase that gap later on Sunday when they host sixth-placed Bordeaux.

