Teng-less Titans battle souped-up Dragons

AMA Online Education faces win­less Blustar Detergent sans its main man Jeron Teng as the former tries to take a bite of the second spot in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup today at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.

The Titans (4-2) meet the Dragons (0-4) at 11 a.m. with Teng sitting out as he was loaned to another ball club in an international tournament in Dubai.

“The team is not totally dependent on Jeron Teng. We will have other guys who will step up,” said AMA coach Mark Herrera.

Teng, who nearly posted a triple-double performance with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in their 88-80 win against Victoria Sports, was loaned to the Mighty Sports team that will see action in a Dubai Invitational tournament.

Sans Teng, veteran guard Juami Tiongson is expected to lead the charge for the Titans. The former Ateneo standout finished with 22 points, 14 coming off in the payoff period, against Victoria Sports.

Besides Tiongson, Herrera will also bank on Genmar Bragais and Ryan Arambulo.

“For sure, they will be able to lead the team and secure the win,” added Herrera.

The Malaysian squad Blustar hired Filipino reinforcements Tristan Perez and Jason Melano last game but still failed to lead the team to victory.

Perez ended up with a game-high 29 points, while former pro player Melano netted 15 points in their 79-109 loss to Cig­nal-San Beda last Thursday.

“We need to jell more in practices and focus more on our defense since it’s our weakest point,” said Melano.

Meanwhile, Team Batangas will test the mettle of Wangs Basketball in their 1 p.m. encounter. Both teams are carrying identical 1-4 win-loss slates.

Wangs will bank on John Tayongtong, who scored 39 points last outing, while Joseph Sedurifa will lead Team Batangas.