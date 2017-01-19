Teng powers AMA’s win over Batangas

Jeron Teng fired 42 points in his PBA D-League debut as he carried AMA Online Education to a 101-95 victory over Batangas Thursday in the 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The La Salle star’s performance was the second highest output in the history of the league, trailing James Martinez’ 58-point game set last season.

Teng shot 12-of-27 from the field and also got five rebounds and five assists to start his stint in the developmental league on a high note.

Teng was also a valuable cog in ending Batangas’ late flurry, breaking the Titans away from a close 73-70 affair as he racked seven straight to bring the lead back to eight, 80-72, while also canning the last five free throws to put the game away.

Juami Tiongson also had a hand in the triumph, firing 11 of his 15 markers in the final six minutes of the game.

Ryan Arambulo chipped in 13 points and four boards, while Jay-R Taganas was solid on the paint as he grabbed 18 rebounds on top of his six markers in the win.

Joseph Sedurifa carried Batangas with 25 points, five rebounds, and six assists, while Don Carlo Fortu shot 6-of-12 from beyond the arc as he had all of his 18 markers from threes.

Games Monday

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

3 p.m. – Blustar vs Racal

5 p.m. – Cafe France vs Tanduay