Teng, Ravena join PBA rookie draft

Long-time player agent Danny Espiritu believes amateur standout Jeron Teng, who will join the upcoming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Rookie Draft on October 29 at the Robinson’s Place Manila, will make it to the top five pick.

Advertisements

“I already submitted his papers to the PBA last Sunday during the Ginebra and TNT Game. So far, he is in good health condition. I don’t know which team will pick him in the coming draft, but I expect him to be a top five pick,” Espiritu told The Manila Times in an interview.

Besides the former 6’2 La Salle team captain Teng, Espiritu also said that his son Marvin, also a player agent, would submit the application paper of former Ateneo player Kiefer Ravena on Tuesday at the PBA office.

The six-footer Ravena is forecasted to be a top two pick with Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger as No. 1.

“They already talked earlier and I think Marvin will send his paper to the PBA office tomorrow (Tuesday),” the elder Espiritu added.

The six-foot-seven Standhardinger, who played for the FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon and Southeast Asian Games last August, already submitted his application paper to the PBA office a few weeks ago.

Standhardinger is expected to be picked by Kia, the holder of the No. 1 pick this year.

Former Far Eastern University standout Raymar Jose, De La Salle University Jason Perkins, San Beda College’s Davon Potts, Arellano University’s Zach Nichols and Lervin Flores are the other notable incoming rookies who will join the draft.

After Kia, Northern Luzon Expressway is the second overall pick followed by Blackwater at third, Phoenix at fourth, GlobalPort at fifth, Alaska at sixth, Rain or Shine at seventh, Star at eighth, TNT at ninth, San Miguel Beer at 10th, Meralco at 11th and Ginebra at 12th. JOSEF T. RAMOS