Teng Roma’s newest home

Celebrity hairdresser Teng Roma has found a new home at S Maison, the unique lifestyle center at Conrad Manila at the heart of the Mall of Asia complex.

Teng Roma Salon @ Conrad is the latest addition to the esteemed group of salons established by Roma after Emphasis and three eponymous Teng Roma Salons. These are salon ventures and concepts that are cutting-edge and exclusive—through his partnerships with international stylists and brands bringing luxe pampering to his local clientele.

More than that, it is the first Kérastase Prestige salon in the Philippines, and serves as the flagship salon of Kérastase, the French international luxury hair care brand from the L’Oréal Group, in the country. Present in the most opulent salons and used by the world’s most prestigious hairdressers, “Kérastase represents the effectiveness of luxury with sophisticated diagnostics and customized care.”

Besides Roma, international hairstylist and former Vidal Sassoon protégé Pascalain Gianello is setting base at the salon for contemporary precision haircuts, as well as award-winning Basil Yunting for hair color and styling and make-up.

As expected, the metro’s beautiful people feted Roma at the opening of his Conrad home, eager to behold his salon experience.