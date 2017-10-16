Tension breaks between cops, striking jeepney drivers in Quezon City

TENSION broke between police and striking jeepney drivers at a major thoroughfare in Quezon City, after protesters were asked to give way to motorists as traffic began to build up in the area on Monday.

“We have nothing against the drivers staging a rally. It’s their right. Our only concern is the public that they are bothering,” National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayade said in an interview with reporters.

Albayalde was referring to the jeepney drivers who were gathered along Aurora Boulevard in Cubao.

Police were asking the protesters not to block the road along the Light Rail Transit 2 (LRT-2) in Cubao but they refused, causing shoving between the two groups.

“There are only around 50 of [the protesters]in there. And they are occupying the whole street. And that’s the problem,” Albayade said.

Albayalde said that he ordered the five police district directors in the NCR to send policemen to secure the roads all over the metropolis and help commuters who would be affected by the lack of transportation. RJ CARBONELL