Tension rises as Iligan evicts Marawi IDPs

ILIGAN CITY: A number of residents who refused to give up their illegally purchased houses were told to vacate their units in Bayanihan Village, Barangay Santa Elena here that were subsequently padlocked.

The head of “task force padlock” Jovani Encabo said the initiative was on orders from Mayor Celso Regencia.

As of March, about 1,300 housing units of the 1,643 intended for Typhoon “Sendong” victims were illegally sold by its original occupants who come mostly from Barangay Hinaplanon, a village close to the Mandulog River.

Those who bought the units — ranging in price from P90,000 to P200,000 — were internally displaced persons (IDPs), mostly Maranaos, who escaped from the war in Marawi.

The second owners of the units expressed surprise, disgust and anger at the move of the local government.

A number of irate Maranao IDPs who refused to return the units said they need a court order to vacate their houses. Some said there was lack of due process while others said the procedure was tantamount to harassment.

But most Maranao owners volunteered to leave their houses “for the sake of peace.”

Kimaloden Abdullah, one of those who bought a unit, said he acquired the house for P90,000 in 2016 and has made improvements on it.

“The problem now is where to find the seller of this house now that we are forced to move out,” he said.

Iligan City information officer Jose Pantoja said, “We padlocked 20 houses today [Monday]. We need to enforce the law because the original awardees signed a contract with the government, which says they cannot sell the housing units but they sold it mostly to the internally displaced persons of Marawi.”

One irate Maranaw IDP said this has become a second displacement for him and his family.

“What is the Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) doing? And Mayor [Majul] Gandamra [of Marawi]. We already talked to them during a meeting,” Pantoja said.

TFBM Assistant Secretary Felix Castro Jr said the Marawi city government relocated less that 1,000 IDP residents in Santa Elena to a resettlement area at the Poblacion.

Some original Christian residents of Bayanihan Village have temporarily left their homes for fear of retaliation.

Sub-village leader Alberto Samejon, an original beneficiary, said the Santa Elena incident could become a flashpoint of future armed conflict in Iligan.

In 2011, Iligan city government in cooperation with other agencies established 1,643 housing units in a resettlement area for “Sendong” victims at Bayanihan Village for free.

Of the 1,643 units, 1,300 were sold to various buyers most of whom are from Marawi City who fled during the May 2017 seige.

Regencia said the city government will implement the law because many of the recipients returned to the “no build zone” after selling their housing units.

The “no build zone” refers to a government property located in a village where migrants and homeless people usually construct makeshift shelters.

Such zones are located in relatively distant villages that authorities may find difficult to monitor. Iligan has many large swaths of unused land.

Regencia said the recipients signed a Usufructuary Contract not to sell or transfer the housing unit within 15 years.

“Abandonment of occupancy by the recipient-beneficiary automatically reverts the land back to the government,” he added.