Teo asserts PH role in world tourism

THE Philippines will always be a partner in the worldwide effort to protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of the tourism industry, according to Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo.

The Philippine Department of Tourism (DoT) chief made the assurance as she addressed the ministerial roundtable at the Global Tourism Forum of the Tour Expo Japan 2017 on September 21 at the Tokyo Bigsight International Conference Room.

“With the Philippines’ diversely-rich natural environment, Filipinos offer ultimate fun experience to our guests. But, without collaborated measures on environmental protection, we cannot ensure sustainable growth of the tourism industry nor reap its economic benefits,” said Teo.

Teo underscored the importance of regional cooperation, as Asia experiences a continuous tourism boom unparalleled anywhere in the world, according to the year 2030 projections of United Nations World Tourism Organization.

“This growth is something we hope for but collaboration among our nations will be the key to continued growth, development and sustainability of tourism in Asia,” she said.

Among the officials who accompanied Teo were TPB Chief Operating Officer Cesar Montano; DoT Assistant Secretary Ma. Lourdes Japson; and Tourism Attache to Japan Verna Buensuceso.