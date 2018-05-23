Teo, tourism execs’ resignations not enough, charge them – De Lima

OPPOSITION Sen. Leila de Lima on Wednesday insisted that the immediate resignation of former tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo and other erring officials of the department should not stop the filing of criminal charges against them.

“The accountability of former Secretary Teo, as well as her undersecretaries and assistant secretaries, for the apparent gross misuse of government funds must not be terminated by the simple fact of their resignation,” de Lima said in a statement.

She said Teo and other tourism officials should be held accountable for the anomalous projects and other forms of wasteful spending they have entered while in office.

Teo resigned from her post following a scandal involving the placement of P60 million worth of tourism ads on the television program produced and hosted by her brothers, Ben and Erwin Tulfo, on state-run People’s Television Network.

On Monday, Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Cesar Montano also tendered his resignation after the Commission on Audit (COA) reported that there were no supporting documents for the millions of pesos spent on the “Buhay Carinderia” project supposedly promoting Filipino street food.

Newly appointed Tourism Secretary Bernardette Romulo-Puyat also uncovered other alleged irregular transactions and sponsorships for some fashion shows and events abroad hosted purportedly by Teo’s close friends.

“Their immediate resignation from the service should be of no consequence to the filing of possible charges against them,” the opposition senator said.

At the same time, de Lima asked the appropriate Senate committee, in a resolution, to inquire into the alleged anomalies at the Department of Tourism (DOT) under the term of Teo.

In filing Resolution 720, de Lima stressed the need for the Senate to look into the “department-wide” spending to ensure that government funds for tourism-related activities and events, including sponsorships, were properly and judiciously spent.

The Senate inquiry, de Lima said, should pursue the findings of the COA and the new tourism secretary not only on the liability of the public officials who wasted taxpayer’s money on deals that were clearly disadvantageous to the government but also on remedial legislative measures that must be undertaken to prevent similar irregularities.

The Senate should also look at possible conflicts of interest on various tourism-related transactions that the government has entered into, especially the influence-peddling and rampant nepotism inside the bureaucracy.

“The public officials and their relatives involved in these anomalies appear to have pursued irregular projects, as well as other forms of wasteful spending of public funds, seemingly without fear, and without suffering any meaningful consequences for their actions,” she added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA