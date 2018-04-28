Teodoro upbeat for Batangas-Tanduay

Former Jose Rizal University gunner Teytey Teodoro is confident that defending Anta Rajah Cup champion Batangas-Tanduay Athletics can sustain its winning ways in the second conference of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

“I’m confident that we can win another championship next conference because our team is intact and that’s our advantage,” said Teodoro, who averaged 12.4 points in the MPBL. “Although there are many offers from other teams, I chose to stay with Batangas because we’re like a family here from players to coaches.”

Batangas-Tanduay will be competing against expansion teams like Pasig, Manila, Makati and San Juan City in the next conference starting June.

Teodoro said that he is bent on pursuing his dream of playing in the Philippine Basketball Association, and will join this year’s rookie draft.

Batangas coach Mac Tan believes that Teodoro can realize his long time dream.

“Teytey’s contribution to our team is very timely. I’m sure he’ll become a leader soon. I’m also confident after this coming conference, he is ready to apply for the (PBA) draft,” said Tan, who steered Batangas team to a 3-1 conquest of the Muntinlupa Cagers in the best-of-five finals recently.