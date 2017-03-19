Tepora, Araneta KO Indonesian foes

Defending World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental junior featherweight titleholder Jack Tepora retained his belt with a scintillating first round knockout win against Indonesian foe Yon Armed on Saturday night at the Pacific grand ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Tepora, 23, delivered powerful combinations to Armed’s head before executing a solid hard left to the midsection and knocked out his Indonesian foe. Referee Danrex Tapdasan immediately halted the bout with 1:16 left in the first round.

The Cebuano fighter, with the win, stayed undefeated in 20 bouts with 15 knockouts while the 30-year-old Armed dropped to 14-8 win-loss record with six knockouts.

Fellow Filipino boxer Christian Araneta also also delivered an impressive performance after knocking out his Indonesian rival Demsi Manufoe in the first round to bag the vacant WBO Oriental light flyweight crown and remained undefeated in 14 fights with 12 knockouts.

The 22-year-old southpaw from Cebu chased the Indonesian at the start of the fight and caught him with a devastating uppercut. Manufoe, 25, who suffered seven losses in 18 bouts with eight knockouts, failed to beat the count by referee Tony Pesons.

The boxing competition entitled as “Who’s Next? 4” Pro Boxing Series was organized by the Omega Pro Sports International.

JOSEF T. RAMOS