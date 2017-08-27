Tepora battles African for vacant WBO intercontinental featherweight belt

Filipino knockout artist Jhack Tepora will take on South African Lusanda Komanisi on September 23 for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) intercontinental featherweight belt in East London South Africa’s eastern coast.

Tepora is coming off a successful WBO Oriental super bantamweight title defense against Indonesian Yon Armed, whom he defeated by a first round technical knockout win last March 18 in Cebu City to keep his unbeaten record intact after 20 fights, 15 by knockouts.

Tepora was also a former World Boxing Federation (WBF) Asia Pacific super bantamweight champion. The 24-year-old Cebuano boxer vacated his WBO Oriental super bantamweight belt after recently de-ciding to climb up to the featherweight class.

Komanisi (21-3 win-loss record with 18 knockouts) is coming from back-to-back knockout wins against South African Tello Lithebe last July 2 and Filipino Roli Gasca last October 16, 2015.

