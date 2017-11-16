Teresita Ssen Marquez ‘wins’ over another dream

GUESS WHO? Popular actor’s wife is daughter of monsignor who is proud of celebrity connection

”Is this true? Is it really happening?”

Newly crowned Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez kept mumbling those words as she signed an endorsement contract with homegrown fashion and lifestyle brand Bench just a couple of hours after her arriving from New York on Monday.

As The Manila Times Entertainment reported this week, she took a five-day break in the Big Apple from Bolivia where she clinched the beauty title.

To be a Bench endorser is a dream-come-true for Wyn who has long wanted to be part of its elite roster of endorsers.

“This all came as a surprise! I was on the plane to Manila when I received a message from Miss World Philippines asking me to go straight to the Bench office for my contract signing,” she excitedly recalled for Showbuzz.

“I was so happy, I couldn’t wait to get to Manila! Sa eroplano pa lang, I wanted to scream in excitement,” laughed Wyn.

As the newest international beauty queen—the very first Filipina and Asian to join and be crowned Reina Hispanoamericana—and of course, latest Bench endorser, Wyn will be part of the brand’s much awaited “Under The Stars” fashion show on Saturday at SM MOA Arena.

No less than company CEO Ben Chan announced the development after Wyn signed her endorsement contract.

“She will definitely be part of the show. There is a special segment that we’re preparing for her. We cannot disclose the details yet but it will be special,” he assured.

With the show as her first public appearance since her win, the showbiz scion promises to show off her fabulous walk down the pageant’s ramp, which earned her plus points from the judges.

Will she also wear her crown at the fashion show? Wyn just smiled and chimed, “Surprise!”

***

As Reina Hispanoamericana, Wyn has a busy schedule ahead of her. She is supposed to fly back to Bolivia in December but she cleverly decided to invite the pageant officials to the Philippines instead.

“I want them to see the Filipino culture first-hand, which has a very big Hispanic influence, and why we can be called the ‘Asian Latinos’,” she explained.

Wyn will further devote a lot of her time to charities under the auspices of Miss World Philippines Organization. One of them is geared toward the young and underprivileged patients of Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center.

Moreover, Spanish lessons are also on her priority list what with the promise she made in Bolivia.

Her acting career—to her fans’ delight—will neither be put on hold as she will soon sit down with GMA Network officials to discuss her next projects.

“I’m just as passionate about acting and I will stay a loyal Kapuso,” she declared.

***

Another Filipino pride in the world of arts who quietly flew into the country is singer-actor Gerald Santos.

Fresh from his successful stint with “Miss Saigon” in the United Kingdom, he is home for a two-week vacation.

“I just took advantage of my two-week break. I really miss the Philippines kaya kahit maikli lang sinamantala ko na para maka-uwi,” Gerald explained.

Before the end of November, Gerald will fly back to the UK to resume his performance as Thuy in Miss Saigon’s touring production. They are scheduled to go on stage in Dublin, Ireland.

“After Ireland, we will stage Miss Saigon in Wales for two months before we go back to London,” Gerald rounded up.

Asked what working and living abroad has done for him, he replied, “Being on my own there, I’ve learned to be very independent. At home I cook, I do the dishes and all the chores. Buti na lang there are lots of Filipino stores over there so I can buy ingredients for tinola, adobo and sinigang. Although siyempre hindi ka­sing-sarap nung luto dito sa atin, pwede na,” Gerald said laughing.

There are at least 10 Filipinos in the Miss Saigon Tour cast. Six of them come from the Philippines and the other four are based in London.

Grateful for the experience, he happily told Showbuzz that there have been agents from productions like “Les Miserables” or “Aladdin” approaching him although he has not entertained any of the possibilities yet. After all, his Miss Saigon contract is still in effect until April and so much can happen until then.

***

Showbuzz had the chance to visit Rocco Nacino at Backyard + Brew, the restaurant and bar he co-owns with some celebrity friends. He is happy the establishment is doing so well.

“We are so proud of the food and drinks we offer because we gave them some twists. I am also learning to mix different kind of drinks. Siyempre iba rin if you have some bartending skills,” Rocco said as showed us a different talent of his for spirits.

Besides Backyard + Brew, Rocco also owns a franchise of Rufo’s located across GMA.

“Malakas siya especially after midnight when people working the night shift end their duty, feeling very hungry. Others opt to just stay at the restaurant and wait until transportation is available. Kami naman, we let them do that.”

But of course, Rocco’s priority is still his acting career. His afternoon series “Haplos” with Sanya Lopez is enjoying high ratings so that GMA has extended it until next year.

***

SHORTS… A highly reliable source whispered to Showbuzz that a very popular actor’s wife is the daughter of a priest who is still in active duty. He is a monsignor and is open about his having a daughter and an actor son-in-law. The actor, of course is mum about this aspect of his wife’s life. His wife is non-showbiz after all…

…Watch-out for new Kapuso teen actress Kylene Alcantara. She has been cast as villainess to Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix in their upcoming series. Those involved in the production say that Kylene is a very impressive actress. She knows how to use her eyes, her facial expressions and body language in conveying her character’s evil ways. No wonder then she is now called “La Nueva Kontrabida.”