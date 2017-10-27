Termination of an employee who was caught stealing

Dear PAO,

For five consecutive months, I noticed a discrepancy in our inventory and store sales. This prompted me to review the CCTV footage of our store. While reviewing the CCTV footage, I saw one of our employees take several items from our storage unit on various days. This is the first time that this happened to me, and I am unaware of the procedure to follow in cases like this. I was informed by another store owner that I cannot simply terminate an employee and that there is a procedure to be followed in terminating an employee. Thus, kindly explain to me the grounds and procedure that I should follow in terminating this particular employee who has been with me for three years.

Eduardo

Dear Eduardo,

Your friend is correct in saying that you cannot simply terminate an employee without complying with the substantive and procedural due process requirements under the Labor Code. “It is settled that to constitute a valid dismissal from employment, two requisites must concur: (1) the dismissal must be for any of the causes provided for in Article 282 (now Article 297) of the Labor Code; and (2) the employee must be afforded an opportunity to be heard and to defend himself. This means that an employer can terminate the services of an employee for just and valid causes, which must be supported by clear and convincing evidence. It also means that, procedurally, the employee must be given notice, with adequate opportunity to be heard, before he is notified of his actual dismissal for cause.” (Solid Development Corporation Worker’s Association vs. Solid Development Corporation, G. R. 165995, August 14, 2007; ponente, former Associate Justice Leonardo Quisumbing)

You mentioned in your letter that you caught your employee stealing from your storage. That act constitutes the crime of theft under Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code. In the case of Reno Foods Inc. vs. Nagkakaisang Lakas ng Manggagawa – Katipunan (G. R. No. 164016, March 15, 2010; ponente, Associate Justice Mariano del Castillo), the Supreme Court stated that “theft of company property [is]a serious misconduct.” Thus, commission of the crime of theft amounts to serious misconduct, which gives you a ground to terminate your employee under Section 297 of the Labor Code that provides that “[a]n employer may terminate an employee for [] serious misconduct… xxx”

In the case of Reno Foods Inc. stated above, the Supreme Court said “a criminal conviction is not necessary to find just cause for employment termination” (Supra). Accordingly, you may terminate your employee on the ground of serious misconduct without the need to file a separate criminal action against the employee.

The case of Solid Development Corporation Worker’s Association (Supra) also discussed the due process requirements of terminating an employee, to wit:

“[O]n the matter of due process, well-settled is the dictum that the twin requirements of notice and hearing constitute the essential elements of due process in the dismissal of employees. It is a cardinal rule in our jurisdiction that the employer must furnish the employee with two written notices before the termination of employment can be effected: (1) the first apprises the employee of the particular acts or omissions for which his dismissal is sought; and (2) the second informs the employee of the employer’s decision to dismiss him. The requirement of a hearing, on the other hand, is complied with as long as there was an opportunity to be heard, and not necessarily that an actual hearing was conducted.”

From the above, it is clear that to be compliant with the procedural due process requirements in terminating an employee, you must notify the employee of his infraction/s and give the employee an opportunity to explain or defend his/her acts or omissions. Also, the employee must be informed of the decision of the employer to terminate the employment.

Again, we find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

