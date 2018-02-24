‘Termite gang’ in Biñan pawnshop robbery identified, charged

BiÑan City, Laguna: Police have filed robbery case against six members of the “Termite Gang” who robbed Z Onofre Pawnshop in this city last Sunday. Supt. Reydante Ariza, chief of police, identified the suspects as Jonathan Antiwag, alias Ricky Agpawa of Bontoc, Baguio City; Allan Bonbon Bulanit of Goonogon, Bontoc, Mountain Province; Tony Bulalong Magayam of Barangay San Luis, Antipolo City; Kenneth Doyodoy, alias Monro, of San Carlos, Baguio City; Silvestre Benildo of Dasmariñas, Cavite; Jefferson Sagunday Beligin of Upper San Vicente, Kennon Road, Baguio City and one alias “Brixton” of Quirino, Ilocos Sur. Ariza said the suspects were identified through police rogue gallery by the security guard and other witnesses. The suspects carved out a hole on the ground inside the teller’s booth and then carved another hole in the concrete wall of the vault and carted away P100,000 cash and P2 million worth of jewelry.