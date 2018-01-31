Terrariums for the busy gardener

Terrariums are a good option for those living life in the fast lane but would still like to flex their green thumb every now and then. Its unique environment offers a self-watering characteristic that actually makes them thrive when they are neglected.

Majority would think that terrariums sprang from an aesthetic point of view but looking into the inner workings of it, I have found they have been born out of necessity. Like many great inventions and innovations, it took an accident for this existence to come about.

Victorian Era

Terrariums can be traced back to the Victorian era, when women had a vast amount of time in their hands as there was a dearth of jobs for women at the time and they developed an obsession for hobbies. The Victorian era

is the true era of the Martha Stewarts, who had to focus on self-improvement, crafts, gardening and the like.

Interestingly, terrariums were not discovered by a woman. It was discovered by Dr. Nathaniel Ward, a London physician with a passion for botany.

Living near factories that produced smog and fumes, he noticed that his plants were dying, especially his beloved ferns. Aside from being a lover of plants, he also had a fascination for animals. As he placed some insect-like moths and caterpillars to study in a jar, he noticed that the soil bed grew small plants even if they were sealed and had minimal holes.

Among his first terrariums were ferns. He noticed that they grew healthier than the ones exposed to air pollution from the factories. His conclusion was that plants could grow better in a controlled environment because they were protected from pollutants. Today, the small greenhouses are now known as Wardian cases or terrariums.

Terraria structures

A terrarium is usually a sealable glass container containing soil and plants, and can beto access the plants inside for pruning and maintenance. However, terraria can also be in glass bowls which are open rather than sealed.

Terraria are often kept as a conversation piece and interior accent that double as air purifiers. Its unique environment is conducive to steady plant growth, minimizing the external influences that can affect the health of your plant. It is a good solution to avoid pests and damage from harsh weather conditions.

In making your terrarium, it is a must that it has transparent walls. This will support the photosynthesis that is crucial for plants to grow. Moreover, the light and heat that will enter its greenhouse capsule will condense naturally and create a small water cycle. The moisture and dew from the condensation will sustain the plant life in the terrarium. This mimics the rainforest situation where the air is always moist.

Saving species

Because of Ward’s accidental masterpiece, it has revived many nearly extinct plant species back to their full splendor in number. As such they became practically a necessity. It wasn’t long before it became an art form, as designers incorporated intricate designs and details to the small landscape. During the 1860’s almost every household had a Wardian case.

Making your own terrarium

Materials

Gloves (This is optional; it’s better to use your bare hands!)

Glass jars, bowls and containers

Rocks, pebbles, sand (for succulents) or moss (for leafy species like ferns)

Garden soil and or compost

Accent pieces like miniature characters, landscaping miniatures like bridges, interesting rock formations and even Lego pieces.

Guidelines

Look for plants that have similar behavior and needs when it comes to watering. Do not pair cacti with moss since they have very different needs which can compromise one of them.

Find containers that are glass in material. Make sure that they are transparent so that the plants can get the sunlight without any shade filtering it. It would be best to reuse and recycle glass bowls and jars at home.

Do not put your terrariums under direct sunlight, the sun rays refracting on the glass can burn your plants. Opt for semi-shaded areas that get some sunlight in the morning or afternoon.

Give them enough space to grow. It is better to plan out the spacing and layout before starting the project.

If you have kids, it would be great to let them in on the project. If they are capable of making their own, encourage them to try it out. It is a wonderful bonding experience that will also help them value nature and understand how to take care of plants.

Steps

Start with the larger rocks at the base of the terrarium. You can create layering by making levels that vary.

Add a layer of garden soil or compost on top of the larger rocks. If you are going to use moss, it is best to have a clay-like texture. For the leafy species and succulents, place them with the light compost/ garden soil that are loose in characteristic. You can also create patches of the clay-like substrate only in certain areas where the moss will be.

Lay them out according to your mini landscape plan. For succulents and leafy plants, place a layer of sand or pebbles on top. If you will use moss, you may place them on the clay-like areas and stick them. It is best to wet the moss for it to stick properly.

Do not worry if the moss has “bald” patches. There is no need to fill it right away. The moss will start to grow and fill in the gaps naturally.

Lastly, add your accents that make a small landscape. This option can be omitted as well if you would just like the traditional terrarium setting.

With a spritzer, spray some water into the soil, avoid wetting it too much. This can cause premature rotting. As maintenance, water the terrarium one to two times a week for the first week and then once a week after that. Minimize your watering in the succeeding weeks because the terrarium it will condense on its own.