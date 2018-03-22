Territorial concerns rule BBL public consultations

ILIGAN CITY: Territorial concerns dominated the public consultations for the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) here that made city officials become wary after heads of several villages predominantly populated by Muslim Maranaos said they want to break away from the political territory of Iligan.

A Maranao Muslim leader endorsed during the consultation the inclusion of eight Iligan villages in the Bangsamoro territory that were historically under the Mandulog District.

Barangay Mandulog chairman Abungcal Cauntongan Al Hadj said the desire of the majority of residents of Mandulog to be part of the Bangsamoro territory is getting stronger.

The issue was revived after eight villages in Iligan that wanted to join the “Bangsamoro Homeland” during the time of the Memorandum of Agreement on Ancestral Domain were barred from joining.

Mandulog used to be a municipal district covering a number of Muslim Maranao villages.

Republic Act 9724 separated Iligan City from the First Legislative District of Lanao del Norte in October 2009. Four villages under the municipal district of Mandulog became part of the lone district of Iligan.

Cauntongan said under the BBL, a plan to bring back Mandulog to its original municipal district status could be realized. The district villages include Mandulog, Lanipao, Dulag, Kalilangan and Panoroganan.

“Under the present set-up, our Barangay Mandulog finds it hard to get the approval of projects from the Iligan City government,” Cauntongan said.

Mayor Rafael Rizalda of Maigo town, who leads the predominantly Christian-populated coastal towns of Lanao del Norte said six coastal towns will not join the BBL public consultations and plebiscite.

Rizalda expressed concern over the possible encroachment of Muslim communities into areas like Maigo where some villages are populated by ethnic Muslim Maranaos once the BBL comes into force.

Iligan Mayor Celso Regencia wanted to confirm the extent to which certain villages could be part of the Bangsamoro area in the BBL.

Meanwhile, Robert Maulana Alonto, a Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Central Committee member said the number of BBL versions is alarmingly increasing, and there is difficulty in determining which among the current versions are in accord with the original agreement signed in 2014.

Alonto said that while there are variations of opinion on the BBL within the MILF, there is only one accord that must be compliant with the original agreement, which is a product of negotiations.

“There are currently four BBL versions in the House that are not yet consolidated, and four versions in the Senate,” he said.

“The possibility that a new consolidated House plus Senate version will be realized is remote since events leading to the impeachment of Chief Justice Sereno are fast moving, and the BBL could just become a victim of partisan politics,” added Alonto.