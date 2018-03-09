Terror director spits venom no more?

This movie director is a certified terror.

His reputation is known all over the industry, and to be fair, he has the right to be so. His movies are not only award-winning but they make tons of money at the box office to boot.

All the same, the terror that he is, the director is greatly feared by stars and production staffers alike. A stickler for discipline, if an actor arrives late to his set or a someone in production makes a boo-boo, they expect very colorful words. Direk will never think twice about calling everyone forward the minute something goes wrong in the production, sparing no one of his infamous and terrifying “pagmumura” in deafening decibels.

Most of the time, it is the most senior among the assistant directors who get the brunt of Direk’s colorful language. When this happens, the rest of them scramble to hide lest they get the same tongue lashing and vile language.

But wait, the latest on this terror director is that that he has apparently mellowed and has refrained from spitting venom. As such, his team hopes this new reputation spreads around the industry so that more work will come Direk’s—and their—way.