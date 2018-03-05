Terror groups continue recruitment in Mindanao

Terror groups have not stopped their recruitment activities but have gone beyond Lanao del Sur to woo young recruits, Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, the Army’s commanding general, said.

He said the military has received reports that the groups were trying to recruit in Sulu, Basilan and Sultan Kudarat.

“They continue to recruit in the areas of Basilan, Sulu and at Palimbang [in Sultan Kudarat],” Bautista, who was the commander of Joint Task Force Marawi set up after the Maute Group attacked the Islamic city last year, said.

“[The recruitments] are expected. In fact, after the Marawi liberation, the common actions of the supporters inside the area and several others we have neutralized have been recruiting and we have received reports that the recruitment is not limited within Lanao del Sur,” he told reporters Friday night.

The official explained that different groups joined forces under the leadership of Islamic State (IS) Southeast Asian “emir” Isnilon Hapilon in support of one goal: to form a caliphate in the city of Marawi.

Hapilon was killed by military forces in Marawi City in October last year, along with Maute brothers Omarkhayam and Abdullah.

“We all know that Isnilon was an Abu Sayyaf but he managed to unite different local terrorist groups to establish a caliphate within Marawi and we all know that they had support coming from different leaderships [of the IS]particularly from Indonesia and Malaysia,” Bautista pointed out.

Hapilon led the Islamic State-inspired Maute group attacking Marawi City. The group battled soldiers for months, leaving more than 1,000 soldiers, civilians and terrorists dead.

Bautista also revealed that military officials are validating reports that several terrorists have sneaked into the country through the southern backdoor or via the provinces of Tawi-tawi and Sulu.

He did not discount the possibility that some terrorists may already be in Metro Manila.

“The concentration of these terrorists is in Central Mindanao,” he said.

“When you talk of local terrorist group in Central Mindanao, these are the BIFF (Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters) since there have been plenty of incidents of other local terrorist groups that have been uniting with the BIFF since their area is in Central Mindanao,” he added.

Bautista admitted that with the continuous recruitment activities of terrorist groups in Mindanao, there remains a threat on Marawi City and other areas.

“There is still a possibility that they will occupy another city, not particularly Marawi City. That is a huge possibility, that is why the rehabilitation of Marawi City has been continuous as well because part of their recruitment is how they see the progress of the rehabilitation of Marawi City,” he explained.

He said soldiers wil remain in Marawi during the reconstruction process.

“The populace there will not be left behind by soldiers…we have to calm down the populace and at the same time, if the rehabilitation contractors enter, there will be confidence from the builders, for them to execute the rehabilitation,” Bautista said.

Eyes on NPA, too

Bautista said the military, particularly the Army, will also be keeping a close watch on the communist New People’s Army (NPA).

He said NPA rebels have been committing atrocities in areas under the military’s Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom).

“We are talking of Davao region and areas around Bukidnon. The resource generation there is really booming, in terms of extortion since there are several businesses there such as banana plantations so from there, they have been thriving there and that is where they get their income generation,” Bautista said.

Duterte terminated the peace talks with the National Democratic Front last year after NPA rebels attacked a convoy of the Presidential Security Group in North Cotabato.