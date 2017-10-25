Terror, insurgency threats remain, Duterte warns

CLARK, Pampanga: President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday urged government forces not to let their guard down because the threats of terrorism and insurgency remain, a view shared by an official of the Asian Development Bank.

“I enjoin our troops to continue performing their duties well, especially as martial law remains in effect in Mindanao, and there are persisting threats of terrorism and [insurgency],” Duterte said in his speech during the change of command ceremony of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

Hi issued the warning a day after the military ended its combat operations against the Maute terror group that laid siege to Marawi City.

The President had said he would not lift martial law “until the last terrorist is taken out.”

The final military offensives in Marawi led to the killing of three top terrorists — Isnilon Hapilon, Omar Maute and Malaysian Dr. Mahmud Ahmad.

Duterte said the Islamic State-inspired terrorists could still launch retaliatory attacks against government security forces.

Yesterday, the President recognized “the valor and the sacrifices” of soldiers who were killed and wounded in action.

“Rest assured that the Philippines is committed to promote the welfare of all PAF personnel and their loved ones. That you have left your families and the comfort of your homes to serve the country is truly praiseworthy,” Duterte said.

“Indeed, the Philippines and our people are indebted to you because of the sacrifices you have made every single day,” he added.

Continuing problem

Also on Tuesday, Asian Development Bank Organizational Resilience Head Andrew Clinton said terrorism in the Philippines and other countries will continue unless the root cause of the problem is addressed.

“Until real development happens and distribution of wealth and access to power, and justice happens, these issues will continue not just in Mindanao but throughout the world. Until you address the root cause of these issues, you’re going to have them,” Clinton said during yesterday’s Brewing @ AIM, Conversations with`Thought Leaders held at the Asian Institute of Management in Makati.

Clinton warned that while the government had defeated the terrorists who seized Marawi, the problem of terrorism will continue.

“Does that mean terrorism stopped in Mindanao? Absolutely not because those underlying issues have not been addressed like the development issues, economic issues,” the bank official said.

He explained that most people from marginalized communities sometimes join armed groups for lack better options.

“The people growing up there really have no better options sometimes than to join a group to have some status, some income. The feeling of belongingness is very strong specially if you are from a marginalized community,” Clinton said, adding that issues in Mindanao are mostly “economic based.”

“The siege in Marawi went on for five months but bombings are constantly in Cotabato, Davao and other parts of Mindanao. These are terror attacks. Right now, they have just been beaten in Marawi and people are recognizing that this is a growing issue,” he said.

Other groups

With the defeat of the Maute group in Marawi, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Tuesday said the military will train its guns on other terrorist groups based in Mindanao.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), he said, will focus on the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Central Mindanao and the Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu.

“The Maute family is practically wiped out. The seven sons of the Mautes — Farhana and Cayamora — were all killed in Marawi. So I think the Mautes are finished at the moment,” Lorenzana told reporters.

However, he admitted that the “younger ones” may follow the footsteps of their elder siblings Abdullah, Ottoh, Maddie and Omarkhayam.

But Lorenzana said the military is more concerned on the threats posed by the BIFF and the Abu Sayyaf, which had carried out bombings and kidnappings in Mindanao.

“The Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu [is]still intact. The Abu Sayyaf Group in Basilan is already decimated because Mr. Isnilon, for some reason, brought a lot of his people to Butig and Marawi [in Lanao del Sur]and they were all killed there,” he said.

With Anna Leah E. Gonzales and Dempsey Reyes