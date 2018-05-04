Terror threat in South remains – US envoy

United States Ambassador Sung Kim on Thursday called for vigilance and deeper cooperation between the Philippines and the US to address continuing terror threats in Mindanao.

Kim said threat from terror groups remain despite the defeat of the Maute Group in Marawi City last year.

“Both our experts including those in the military and their Filipino counterparts believe that the threat continues to exists and that we must remain vigilant and we must continue to work together,” Kim said during the Kapihan sa Embahada news forum organized by the embassy.

The US ambassador said cooperation between the Philippines and US through sharing intelligence and information is important.

The US supported the Philippines by providing technical support and weapons to troops who battled the Islamic State (IS)-linked Maute group that occupied Marawi City.

Kim said the US intends to continue providing help to the Philippine military and law enforcement units to help them foil similar attacks.

In April, an official of the US Department of State said IS continues to recruit new members in Southeast Asia, including in the Philippines, to launch acts of terrorism in their hometowns.

Irfan Saeed, director of the Department of State’s Office of Countering Violent Extremism, said the US had destroyed so-called caliphates in Syria and Iraq, effectively stopping IS operations and travel, but that didn’t stop the group from getting new recruits.

Saeed explained that terrorists have been looking for safe havens in which to operate unfettered. This was sparked by their recent defeat in Syria and Iraq.

But apart from security related assistance, Kim said the humanitarian aid being provided by the US will continue as he announced the allocation of P182 million ($3.5 million) to support the rehabilitation of affected communities in Marawi City.

The US ambassador said the money will be used to build transitional shelters, repair water and sanitation facilities, and provide psychosocial support to affected residents.

More than 300,000 people were displaced in the fighting that started in May and ended in October last year.

Part of the fund, Kim said, would also be used in the establishment of safe spaces to protect women and children from exploitation and violence and also help to jumpstart local economy through income generating activities.

“This brings the total US contributions to the Marawi humanitarian response to nearly P1.4 billion or $26.4 million,” Kim told reporters.