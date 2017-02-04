Tesda chief asks NBI to probe fake FB account

TECHNICAL Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) Director General Guiling Mamondiong asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the fake Facebook account that uses his name and disseminates misleading information about the agency. “I would like to inform and warn the public about a bogus Facebook account under my name ‘Gene Mamondiong’ which recently surfaced. The said bogus account likewise uses my profile picture and proliferate untruthful news, banners and headlines thereby creating a false impression that they are mine. I categorically state that said fake Facebook account is not mine and while I do have my own legitimate Facebook account under the name “Guiling Gene Mamondiong”, the same is rather inactive and no official message have been posted thereon,” he said. Mamondiong also warned the public against transacting with the bogus account, saying the agency does not negotiate with anybody on social media.