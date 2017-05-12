Tesda chief to probe corruption in agency

The head of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) on Friday disclosed that he is set to create a team that will conduct a thorough investigation of possible massive corruption and irregularities in the agency.

Director General Secretary Guiling Mamondiong said he sensed that the corruption and anomalies in Tesda started in 1994, when the agency was founded.

Tesda was created through Republic Act 7796.

Mamondiong said his plan to investigate corruption and irregularities in Tesda stemmed from information that about 29 million students have enrolled in the agency.

Only 28 million, however, have finished the programs they enrolled in at the agency, he said.

Out of 28 million, there were only 10 million who underwent assessment, according to Mamondiong.

But he said only eight million students were given national certificates by Tesda. NELSON S. BADILLA