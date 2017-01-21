TESDA launches electronics training laboratory in Cebu

AN Electronic Products Assembly and Servicing Training Program was launched in Central Visayas to develop the skills of Filipino youths and provide employment opportunities in the region.

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Region 7, with the help of Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation, spearheaded this endeavor to equip students with the skills needed to support the electronic products assembly and servicing industry in the country.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña led the ceremonial opening of the training laboratory.

“This initiative by TESDA Region 7 and Samsung will greatly help in narrowing the gap between the skills possessed by our young workers and the needs of the industry,” Osmeña said.

Electronic Products Servicing is a field that constantly needs an influx of trained personnel. The course aims to improve service delivery in the Philippine electronics industry through the development of the workforce. In so doing, the program also provides meaningful employment opportunities to out-of-school and unemployed youth, transforming them into productive citizens with a better chance at succeeding in life.

“Samsung greatly believes in the potential of the Filipino youth. Throughout the years, Samsung has dedicated itself to support the country whichever way it can. We are confident that through this partnership with TESDA, we can help the country develop consumer electronics workers to ensure the growth of the electronics industry and help eliminate the shortage of skilled labor. We hope that this partnership will also lead to more jobs for more Filipino youth,” SEPCO Vice-President for Consumer Electronics Jun Filart said.

The program covers basic, common and core skills that are most needed by the market today, including the assembly, repair and maintenance of audio and video products and systems, domestic appliances, and mobile phones. At the end of the program, the students will be granted a Level II Certification on Electronic Products Assembly and Servicing.

Under the partnership, Samsung’s technical inputs will be integrated and implemented into TESDA’s curriculum for Electronic Products Assembly and Servicing. Samsung provides equipment, tools, and other materials used in the training, as well as regular update on the brand’s technologies which are relevant to the training program. TESDA, for its part, provides trainers for the program.

“Samsung’s partnership with TESDA is a big help for the Filipino youth in gaining increased employability. We thank Samsung for putting in place this exemplary program,” underscored TESDA Region 7 director Florencio Sunico.

This Program is in line with Secretary Guiling Mamondiong’s priority thrusts under the new TESDA Development Agenda.