TESDA opens new training lab with Samsung

TECHNOLOGY firm Samsung unveiled on Wednesday a new electronics training laboratory in Taguig City in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Women’s Center, as part of Samsung’s vision to develop the skills of unemployed Filipino youth.

The TESDA-Samsung Electronics Products Assembly and Servicing (EPAS) Training Laboratory expands the reach of their program to the southeastern part of Metro Manila.

“The partnership between TESDA and Samsung must ensure that our trainees learn what is relevant to the industry, and that the industry benefits from the technical skills and ideas gained from the training,” Samsung President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Lee said in a statement.

The company said there were already 106 graduates since 2015 and 67 percent of them were hired by Samsung.

Samsung said the laboratory houses two main rooms: the Electronics Servicing Laboratory, which opened in 2015, and the EPAS Training Laboratory.

“The former serves as a venue for general consumer electronics servicing training while the latter features a digital classroom equipped with Samsung LED screens, tools, and equipment such as washing machines, refrigerators, and air-conditioning units that trainees can dismantle, examine, and repair themselves,” it said.

Under the program, trainees can spend two months in TESDA for in-house training, and four months in Samsung-accredited service centers for practical experience.

The training program includes modules aimed at developing the trainees’ skills, particularly when it comes to communication, teamwork, and professionalism, Samsung said.