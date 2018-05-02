‘Tesda producing skilled labor force’

THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) plays a vital role in producing a skilled labor force that paved the way for the Philippines to top the list of “Best Country to Invest In” for 2018 by the US News & World Report, Tesda Director General Guiling Mamondiong said.

The US News & World Report’s 2018 “Best Countries to Invest In” list cited the Philippines for various reasons.

The country was assessed based on corruption, dynamism, economic stabilit y, entrepreneurship, tax environment, innovation, skilled labor force and technical expertise.

Indonesia, Poland, Malaysia and Singapore made it to the top 5.

A separate report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) supported the Philippines’ ranking. It mentioned the increasing number of foreign direct investments (FDIs) in 2017, especially those coming from China, as among the reasons why the Philippines is progressive despite the decreasing FDIs in other Southeast Asia countries.

In both reports, the Philippines’ highly skilled labor force was cited as one of the main reasons for the country’s desirability to foreign investors.

Mamondiong said the reports serve as inspiration for the agency because these reflect the government’s efforts to give Filipinos the needed skills for employment here and abroad.

Tesda, the agency that manages the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system in the country, has continually guaranteed the excellence of trained workers by improving access to training, establishing and nurturing closer partnership with industry, and strengthening the delivery of quality training.

Under TVET, students can choose to learn from four training modalities: school-, center-, community-, and enterprise-based training programs.

Mamondiong said the Dual Training System of Tesda, an example of enterprise-based training, is the most effective platform for technical education in the country. The platform relies on the successful cooperation and coordination among Technical Vocational Institutions, Tesda Technology Institutions and companies so that the trainees are taught to have the right attitude, knowledge and employable set of skills.

The Tesda Language Skills Institute also helps in the language training program for caregivers, nurses, domestic workers and overseas Filipino workers who seek jobs abroad.

Among the languages being taught at Tesda are Japanese, Korean, Mandarin/Chinese, Spanish, Arabic and English. The agency also plans to expand its language program by teaching German, Russian and French.