Tesda provides free skills training for journalists

THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) will give free skills training for qualified members of the National Press Club of the Philippines (or the NPC) and their dependents.

Tesda director general Guiling Mamondiong and NPC President Paul Gutierrez on Wednesday signed a memorandum of agreement that “aims to provide interventions through skills development by providing access to training to journalists for self or wage-employment to uplift their economic status.”

Mamondiong said the courses under the skills training are part of the agency’s Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP).

All bonafide and qualified members of the NPC or any two of their children may avail of the skills training program for the press.

“The NPC extends its sincerest gratitude to Tesda, especially to Director General Guiling Mamondiong and to our colleague DDG Alvin Feliciano for opening this window of opportunity to the members of the press and their families. This memorandum of agreement would act as an inspiration to its hundreds of beneficiaries for a better future ahead of them as any holder of a Tesda certificate has a greater chance of finding work not only here but also abroad,” Gutierrez said.