TESDA seeks P24-B budget for skills training

THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) is seeking P24-billion budget next year for the skills training of its 1.5 million projected enrollees. In a recent regional conference, Tesda Director General Guiling Mamondiong pointed out that the Duterte administration’s priority to create more jobs in the same mandate which drives the agency to be more aggressive in carrying out its task. He said creation of jobs is anchored on health care and wellness, business processes outsourcing, tourism, construction and agriculture. The agency is also set to re-open the Training for Work Scholarship for caregiving and hotel housekeeping. To realize this, Tesda is eyeing to increase its scholarship grant to ensure employment, as well as allot funds for the modernization of the regional training centers. In Tarlac, the Tesda team presented the advantages of having apprenticeship partner in giving opportunities to the youth to gain experience and develop necessary skills to meet the industry requirements. Tesda-Tarlac director Ben-Hur Baniqued expounded on the need to prepare the youth to take advantage of the opportunities resulting from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) integration.