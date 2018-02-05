Tesla will move 1,500 workers to Fremont offices, in major expansion

Tesla will start moving 1,500 employees to new offices in Fremont’s Ardenwood district this spring, marking a major expansion for the maker of electric vehicles, the company said last week.

Tesla already has about 10,000 employees in Fremont, California, primarily at the company’s electric vehicle manufacturing plant.

“We are pleased to see Tesla expand its footprint in Fremont to include such a significant office operation, taking advantage of policies the City proactively enacted to support office development in Ardenwood,” Fremont Mayor Lily Mei said in e-mailed comments.

The expansion demonstrates Tesla’s commitment to Fremont and its ongoing investment in the East Bay City, also in California, the company said.

The green energy company said it plans to move employees to the Dumbarton Circle sites starting in April.

“Tesla now joins several other major corporations with large facilities in what’s becoming one of the region’s fastest growing employment hubs,” Mei said.

In November, Facebook leased 190,000 square feet in the same Fremont Ardenwood district where Tesla is expanding. Facebook leased two office buildings.

The move to the Fremont office complex will increase Tesla’s staff collaboration by housing several departments under one roof, rather than across multiple sites in the Bay Area, Tesla said.

The offices will locate employees roughly 11 miles from the company’s vehicle factory and about 16 miles from its headquarters in Palo Alto, also in California.

Energy, sales, service, and marketing workers, along with general and administrative employees, will be housed at Tesla’s new Fremont offices, the company stated. Some of the employees are former SolarCity workers who will relocate from San Mateo. Tesla completed a $2 billion purchase of SolarCity in 2016.

Tesla leased the offices at 6800 Dumbarton Circle and 6900 Dumbarton Circle in Fremont. The buildings are owned by development firm Peery Arrillaga, Alameda County property records show.

Together, the buildings total roughly 230,000 square feet.

The building at 6800 Dumbarton Circle totals about 116,000 square feet, while the 6900 Dumbarton Circle office building totals 114,000 square feet.

“I’m tickled and excited that Tesla is expanding its presence in Fremont,” said state Sen. Bob Wieckowski, a Democrat whose Alameda County district includes Fremont.

Tesla has undertaken a major renovation of the two buildings. The work included clearing out much of the insides of the structures.

Home to Tesla

Fremont has been Tesla’s manufacturing home since 2010, when the vehicle maker bought the shuttered NUMMI auto factory that once was operated as a joint venture between General Motors and Toyota Motor.

“Several Fremont mayors, including Mayor Mei, have worked to make Ardenwood an area where you could have more tech and manufacturing companies locate and expand,” Wieckowski said.

In recent years, Fremont’s strategy in Ardenwood was geared specifically to lure companies from other tech hubs in the Bay Area that have become crowded or saddled with fast-rising office rents.

“The city rezoned this district precisely to address strong demand for office space in such close proximity to the Peninsula and improved commutes for many,” Mei said.

