Tetangco bags FinanceAsia 2016 Outstanding Achievement Award

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Amando Tetangco Jr. has won the 2016 Outstanding Achievement Award by FinanceAsia, a Hong Kong-based publication that covers investment banking, capital markets and strategic corporate finance in Asia Pacific.

Tetangco was chosen for his contributions to Philippine economic development and to the improvement of central banking standards in the region, according to the announcement issued by the BSP over the weekend.

FinanceAsia editor Matthew Thomas was quoted by the BSP statement as saying, “Amando Tetangco Jr. . . . has made a lasting contribution to the development of the Philippines (and) has managed the difficult task of keeping inflation under control at the same time as giving the country room to grow and fulfill its potential.”

Thomas recognized Tetangco’s “excellent stewardship” as the longest serving governor of the BSP, the central bank said.

Under Tetangco, the BSP implemented wide-ranging reforms in the pursuit of its mandate, advocated financial literacy and financial consumer protection contributing to the dynamism and resilience of the Philippine economy, with expected growth between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent this year and inflation to be around the midpoint of the 2 percent to 4 percent target range.

FinanceAsia annually recognizes the region’s most significant transactions, the financial institutions that advised on them, as well as outstanding individuals in the field of finance.

Philippine Monetary Board Member lawyer Juan de Zuniga Jr. received the award on behalf of Tetangco at an awards dinner held at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on February 16, 2017.