Tevez’s Shanghai Shenhua exits Champions League

SHANGHAI: Argentine striker Carlos Tevez, the world’s highest paid footballer, failed to score in his first match with new club Shanghai Shenhua on Wednesday as they crashed out the Asian Champions League.

Shenhua lost 2-0 to Brisbane Roar in China, with 33-year-old Tevez doing nothing to prevent the defeat, prompting the Australian club to ask “Carlos who?” on their official Twitter account.

The play-off defeat means Shenhua are out of the 2017 edition of Asia’s premier club competition.

It was a disappointing start for Tevez, who reportedly receives 38 million euros ($40.7 million) a season from the cashed-up Chinese team, making him better paid than Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

