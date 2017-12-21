Texans add cancer survivor for possible Christmas debut

NEW YORK: Offensive guard and cancer survivor David Quessenberry has been added to the roster of the NFL’s Houston Texans and could make his regular-season debut with the club on Christmas Day.

Quessenberry, a sixth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma three years ago and while he has suited up and played in pre-season contests, the 27-year-old blocker has never appeared in a regular-season game.

Quessenberry had been on the Texans’ non-football illness list since 2015 but was dropped before the start of the 2017 campaign and placed on the practice squad.

The Texans, eliminated from playoff contention at 4-10, will play host to AFC North division champion Pittsburgh (11-3) on Monday.

In June, Quessenberry won the George Halas Award from the Professional Football Writers of America, annually given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

Quessenberry missed the entire 2013 season with a broken foot and in 2014 was struggling through workouts with fatigue and a persistent cough when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

