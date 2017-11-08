Texas church shooter once escaped mental hospital, made threats

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, United States: The man who shot dead 26 people in a Texas church once escaped from a mental hospital and made death threats against his military superiors while serving in the US Air Force, according to a police report. According to an El Paso, Texas, police report obtained by Houston TV station KPRC, Kelley escaped in June 2012 from a psychiatric facility where he had been sent ahead of his assault conviction. The person who reported him as missing from Peak Behavioral Health Services told police that Kelley “suffered from mental disorders.” He said Kelley was a “danger to himself and others” and had been “caught sneaking firearms onto Holloman Air Force base,” where he was stationed. Police were also told that Kelley had been accused of “attempting to carry out death threats” against his “military chain of command.” While receiving the missing persons report, police were told that Kelley had been located and taken into custody.

AFP