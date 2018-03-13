Texas package bombs probed as possible hate crimes

CHICAGO: Two parcel bombs rattled the US city of Austin on Monday (Tuesday in Manila), 10 days after a similar deadly blast, as Texas police said they were investigating the possibility that the attacks were serial hate crimes. A 17-year-old was killed early on Monday after bringing a package into his home and opening it, while a woman living at the same address was injured. A second explosion later in the morning left an elderly woman in critical condition, after she was injured picking up a package in front of her home, police said. The twin bombings followed an initial blast on March 2, when a 39-year-old man was killed—also after opening a parcel bomb. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told a news conference that they believe that the incidents were related. The Texas governor’s office offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Investigators have found no evidence so far of a terrorism link, and have yet to establish a definite motive or profile for the bomber, Manley said. Police were considering whether racial hatred was a factor. The police chief said that they have had two victims that were African American and a 75-year-old Hispanic female.

AFP